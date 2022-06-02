PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic SaaS Specialist seeks a driven PHP Developer to join their Development Team, reporting to the Technical Lead. The role will require you to programme e-commerce systems by a utilizing Symfony framework, and to have some experience in front-end development using JavaScript/jQuery. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years of experience with a strong focus on PHP development using MVC frameworks and excellent programming skills in PHP.

DUTIES:

• Write clean and well-designed code that is efficient, testable, and reusable.

• Troubleshoot, test, and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality.

• Develop and deploy new features.

• Contribute to all phases of an Agile development lifecycle.

• Convey effectively with all task progress, evaluations, suggestions, schedules along with technical and process issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

• 5+ years of programming or software engineering experience

• Excellent programming skills in PHP.

• Strong knowledge of a modern PHP Framework (Symfony or Laravel).

• Strong knowledge of relational databases such as MySQL.

• Understanding of SOLID principles and Design Patterns.

• Experience with HTML/CSS skills and experience with related tools (SASS, Webpack etc).

• Experience with Bootstrap CSS Framework.

• Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks including jQuery.

• Experience using version control tools such as Git.

Advantageous –

• Experience with Symfony framework.

• Understanding of Test-Driven Development and automated testing.

• MySQL profiling and query optimization in Doctrine.

• Experience designing REST APIs and other service layer components.

• BSc/MSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

• Product experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

• Ability to learn quickly and operate in a fast-paced environment.

• Open minded to new solutions, forward thinking and strong ability to adapt.

• Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Developer

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position