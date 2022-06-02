Project Manager (Financial Services/Insurance)

Manage the planning, execution and tracking of Marketing related and select business projects according to deadlines and budget parameters in order to achieve Group Brand & Marketing’s strategic objectives.
Requirements:

  • Diploma in Project Management or Business Management

  • PMBOK or Prince 2 qualification

  • AGILE (Advantageous)

  • Marketing related qualification (Advantageous)

  • 5-7 Years project management experience within a Financial Services/Insurance environment acting in the role as project manager or similar.

  • Previous experience working as a Project Manager on Marketing related projects (Desirable)

  • Previous experience in an entry-level Marketing role (Advantageous)

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to successfully execute Marketing Campaign Projects and select business projects.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to investigate the feasibility of innovative projects that support the achievement of business objectives.

  • Define the business case and project scope in collaboration with stakeholders in order to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.

  • Develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully complete the project.

  • Identify and assign resources and stakeholders (i.e. RACI) required for the execution of the project.

  • Determine the project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.

  • Create platforms where the project team can be mobilised and energised to ensure close collaboration and innovation.

  • Develop and maintain productive working relationships with stakeholders to achieve optimal cross process/team integration.

  • Manage resources and third party relationships (i.e. SLA) to produce results and meet operational objectives and goals.

  • Track and drive the implementation and delivery of the identified project plans in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of each project.

  • Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.

  • Create channels that monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of the project.

  • Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.

  • Identify and support the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.

  • Drive optimisation of internal processes in the company brand & marketing team.

  • Manage the company Art portfolio in collaboration with external expert.

  • Collate, prepare and submit quarterly marketing reports

Desired Skills:

  • Project management
  • Project Manager
  • Insurance sector
  • Finance sector

