Project Manager (Software)

The successful candidate will be responsible for designing schedules, assessing risks, monitoring staff and subcontractors, budgeting, and tracking project progress. For leading an operations business team in developing, testing, supporting, and maintaining technical solutions. Ensure that project objectives are attained on time and within budget. The person will need to effectively communicate project scopes, schedules, and budgets with both customers, contractors on an executive and junior level.

Objectives: – Coordinate the implementation of off the shelf projects through the complete project lifecycle as well as the delivery of project deliverables (systems, products and services) within specified time, specifications/ Quality and available resources.

Perform projects definition activities such as to facilitate the creation of project teams and define project deliverables as per requirement.

Provide CAPEX cash flow projections based on acceptance schedule delivery programme – Participate in contracts/ price negotiations where applicable.

Measure the delivery progress of contracted deliverables against the agreed quality standards and systems/ products as well as the project plan.

Report on project progress to stakeholders. –

Identify and manage risks. Decide upon and facilitate or authorize corrective action. – Manage the implementation of specific new products and services. –

Integrate project work through but not limit to interfacing and liaising with all relevant groups/ divisions within the company.

Maintain project quality standards through adherence to Project Management methodology/ processes.

Outputs: – Implemented projects –

Controlled Documentation –

Facilitated Processes

Managed Projects –

? 8-10 year’s experience within the ICT environment including:

? Minimum of 5 years Project Management experience (Essential)

? Minimum of 3 year’s experience in the environment (Essential)

? Exposure to off the shelf products such as an ERP or CRM Product such as SAP or Oracle or Siebel

? Experience working with international service providers (Advantageous)

? Contractor management (Desirable)

? Project Management Qualification.

? Project management Methodologies

? Business Ethics

? Engineering Standards

? Business Processes

? Financial management

? Policies and procedures

? Business environment

? Performance management

? PC literate and absolute understanding and application of project management tools and techniques in a complex systems environment

? Communication Skills

? Leadership and supervision

? Team orientated

? Ability to work independently and take initiative

? Proactive and assertive

? Co-ordinating Skills

? Interpersonal Skills

? Critical Thinking

? Analytical

? Facilitation Skills

? Problem Solving Skills

? Negotiation Skills

? Decision making Skills

? Active listening Skills

? Social perceptiveness

? Management of personnel resources

? Time management