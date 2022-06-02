SAP Authorisation Consultant at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Role build

Second line support

Do basic trouble shooting

Experience in MS office products (strong Excel skills required)

Applications operations support for Authorisations

Providing 1st level support to users, adhering to documented processes

Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented

Monitoring logs for user queries

Our client is looking for a SAP Authorisation Consultant to join their team. This person must have strong SAP ERP MS Excel knowledge, especially on formulas. The right candidate will have a good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant. Proven experience in role design and support within a SAP environment essential.

Minimum Requirements

SAP Fiori (would be an advantage

3-5 years SAP experience K2 / 3 (Authorisation specific)

At least 3-5 years’ analyst experience

Abitlity to work as part of a team

Learn more/Apply for this position