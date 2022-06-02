SAP Authorisation Consultant at Mediro ICT

Role build
Second line support
Do basic trouble shooting
Experience in MS office products (strong Excel skills required)
Applications operations support for Authorisations
Providing 1st level support to users, adhering to documented processes
Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented
Monitoring logs for user queries
Our client is looking for a SAP Authorisation Consultant to join their team. This person must have strong SAP ERP MS Excel knowledge, especially on formulas. The right candidate will have a good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant. Proven experience in role design and support within a SAP environment essential.
Minimum Requirements
SAP Fiori (would be an advantage
3-5 years SAP experience K2 / 3 (Authorisation specific)
At least 3-5 years’ analyst experience
Abitlity to work as part of a team