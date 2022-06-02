Senior Software Developer – Remote at Columbus Consulting – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Become part of a dynamic software development team.
- Design, develop, enhance and maintain multiple systems
- Develop web applications and features to enhance web applications
- Database manipulation and integration
- Object-oriented design principles and design patterns
Requirements:
- 5+ Years of software development experience
- 5+ Years’ experience in C#, ASP.NET MVC, RDLC, HTML, JavaScript, [URL Removed] MS SQL Server, jQuery, HTML/CSS, SQL Server Reporting, GitHub, Azure, GraphQL, Apollo Angular, Dapper, working in visual studio 2019 and visual code, .net core and entity framework core and an understanding of API’s
- Client-centric attitude and service orientated
- Excellent communication skills
- Attach copies of your qualifications and ID to the application
- Connectivity for remote working
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET MVC
- RDLC
- HTML
- JavaScript
- Knockout.js
- MS SQL Server
- jQuery
- HTML/CSS
- SQL Server Reporting
- GitHub
- Azure
- GraphQL
- Apollo Angular
- Dapper
- Visual Studio 2019
- Visual Code
- .Net Core
- Entity Framework
- API’s
- Design Patterns
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma