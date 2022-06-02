Senior Test Analyst at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Facilitate daily stand-ups.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

User training.

Compiling of user and operational manuals.

System audits.

User sign off.

Requirements:

5-7 years’ experience in relevant programming language.

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma/Degree).

On premise virtualisation technology expertise.

Experience in testing (manual and automated testing).

Web and digital project experience advantageous.

Agile working experience advantageous.

X-Ray.

Jira.

Confluence.

AWS.

Good understanding of SAP Production Planning and Confirmation processes (SAP PP module).

Good Understanding of Tosca Software Testing Tool to perform automate end-to-end testing for the Production Planning Processes.

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Assisting with the business case.

Planning and monitoring.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Problem solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team.

German speaking/understanding (advantageous).

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join their team!

