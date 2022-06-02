Software Developer (Plattekloof, Cape Town) at Headhunters – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Cape Town team.
Requirements:
- Driver’s License, Own Reliable transport
- Matric/Grade 12
- Minimum 3 years’ Experience in app dev DevelopmentWeb
Knowledge:
- Windows Development
- NET Framework and Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript
- jQuery, Angular and React
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- SQL Server
- Database Design
- Database Administration
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
- Git source control
- Windows Server
- SharePoint
- Workflow Development
- Dynamics CRM
- Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Planning
- Analysis
- Design
- Implementation
- Testing & Integration
- Maintenance and Support
