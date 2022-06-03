Integration Test Analyst

Jun 3, 2022

12 months extendable contract
Experience:

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution.
  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools.
  • Limited knowledge of software development
  • Extensive experience in Integration Testing.
  • API Testing
  • Web services Testing
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

Desired Skills:

  • Integration Test Execution

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

