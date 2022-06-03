INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER at Optimi

Jun 3, 2022

Optimi is currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system features, solving system issues, and systems integration.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification/relevant experience.
  • Solid experience with the following technologies: [URL Removed] Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, C#.NET, Git, RESTful web Services, MVC, ASP.NET.
  • Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD best practices will be advantageous.
  • Self-motivated individual.
  • Four or more years of relevant experience.
  • Fluent in English.
  • Be able to prioritise and meet deadlines.
  • Great communication skills.

DUTIES

  • Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions.
  • Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase.
  • Collaborate on overall technical solution design.
  • Write clear, concise, well-documented code.
  • Participate in regular code reviews with senior development team members.
  • Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features.
  • Keep up to date on technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape.
  • Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members on implementation thereof.

