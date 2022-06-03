INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER at Optimi

Optimi is currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system features, solving system issues, and systems integration.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification/relevant experience.

Solid experience with the following technologies: [URL Removed] Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, C#.NET, Git, RESTful web Services, MVC, ASP.NET.

Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD best practices will be advantageous.

Self-motivated individual.

Four or more years of relevant experience.

Fluent in English.

Be able to prioritise and meet deadlines.

Great communication skills.

DUTIES

Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions.

Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase.

Collaborate on overall technical solution design.

Write clear, concise, well-documented code.

Participate in regular code reviews with senior development team members.

Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features.

Keep up to date on technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape.

Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members on implementation thereof.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Vue.js

Node.js

Postgres

SQL

JavaScript

HTML/CSS

C#.NET

Git

RESTful web Services

MVC

ASP.NET.

Learn more/Apply for this position