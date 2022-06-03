IT Business Analyst (LWCapeTown) at Mediro ICT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An Institutes IT Department based in Rondebosch Cape Town is looking for an IT Business Analyst to join their team for a 12-month contract. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Requirement elicitation, analysis, and prioritization

Documentation of business, functional and non-functional requirements

Stakeholder relationship management

Conducting Enterprise analysis for Strategic initiatives

Business process reviews and process mapping.

Assisting with market assessments, feasibility studies, and solution development

Developing business cases

Assisting in the Project Management and Systems Development Life Cycles: e.g. stakeholder mapping. risk assessment. assisting in project scoping, planning, and estimation. assisting with solution designs and the development of prototypes and mock-ups. assisting with quality control through the development of test plans, test packs, and facilitation of user acceptance testing (UAT). Serving as the “voice of the customer”, ensuring that technology solutions/services meet business requirements.



Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s / BTech degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems or a related IT Management qualification / Industry recognized Business Analysis certification.

A minimum of 5 years’ relevant BA experience in a medium to complex projects

A thorough understanding of and proficiency in the Software / Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process

Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite with exposure to modeling tools such as BPMN, MS Visio, ARIS, etc

Thorough understanding of and experience working within an industry-recognized project management methodology

Proven track record of serving as the liaison between business and technical development and delivery teams.

