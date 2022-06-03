Network and Security Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a Network and Security Engineer to join our Cloud and Security team in Gauteng.

The successful incumbent will be:

Responsible for designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current networks. Installing, configuring, and supporting network equipment including routers, firewalls, switches, load balancers etc

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Role specific OEM certification essential. (Fortinet, Cisco etc.)

Preferred Qualification:

VMware certification advantageous.

Hyperscale cloud certification advantageous. (AWS, Azure, GCP etc.)

Experience Required:

3 years?? experience in network and/or security role.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current networks.

Installing, configuring, and supporting network equipment including routers, firewalls, switches, load balancers etc.

Procuring network equipment and working with fellow teammates involved with network installations and projects.

Configuring firewalls, routing, and switching to maximise network efficiency and security.

Arranging scheduled upgrades and Updating network equipment to the latest firmware releases.

Change management and risk compliance.

Investigating faults in the network and networks of our customers.

Reporting network and security status to senior management.

Personality and Attributes:

An analytical mind.

An ability to learn new technologies quickly.

Good time management skills.

An ability to follow processes.

Strong documentation skills.

Good communication skills ?? both written and verbal.

Team Player, friendly, approachable, and presentable.

