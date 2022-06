Network Technician at Mediro ICT

Our client is looking for a Network Technician to be based in Pretoria, but there will be travelling to other areas as well

The right person will have linux / centos and ubuntu skills.

5 -10 years experience, as well as experience on firewalls, Windows and Window servers.

Must have a drivers licence and own vehicle.

Minimum Requirements

Linux, centos and ubuntu

5 + years’ experience

