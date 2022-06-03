Systems Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

· Work closely with IT to identify and analyze core applications and systems in support of IT application rationalization

· Identification and documentation of system functions supported across application and system portfolio

· Development of clear and detailed system analysis related to applications and systems

· Identify opportunities to improve, gain efficiencies, and evolve our systems

· Gather requirements and assess user’s information, reporting and system needs

· Understand system architecture and their internal components or sub-components

· Mapping and documenting internal knowledge of legacy and new systems

· Identifying options for potential solutions and assessing them for both technical and business suitability

· Conducting analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems

· Working closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

· As a subject matter expert, act as a liaison to other IT groups and Business teams

· Participate in Analysis and Design review sessions

· Identify problems and gaps at the program or system level and recommend alternative solutions

· Recommend system process improvements that increase efficiency and quality of work

· Ensure consistency and the proper level of re usability in the technical design of applications

Desired Skills:

system analysis

Investment Industry

design

support

workflow solutions

XML

JSON

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

