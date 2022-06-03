Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Test Engineer / Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

The following outcomes will be expected from the Test Analyst:

Analyze system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates

Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes

Integration impact test analysis

Defining the appropriate tests required

Gathering and managing the Test Data

Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)

Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards

Perform defect logging and reporting

Post implementation production support (after care)

Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Qualifications and experience

Grade 12

ISTQB CTAL Foundation Test Analyst Certificate and/or other relevant qualification

Solid understanding of Software quality and agile methodologies, tools and techniques (black box, white box and automated testing experience)

Knowledge of webservices and back-end scrutinization

Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)

Solid understanding and experience in SQL

Knowledge of integration and security testing

Active participation in team to improve the testing process/define the team’s test strategy

Technical knowledge (HTML) and solid experience in WEB Application testing would be to your advantage

Testing experience of mainframe applications recommended

Understanding of common software failures and faults

Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage

Automated testing experience would be an advantage

Knowledge of API testing

IT related degree (bonus qualification)

API Testing (Postman, SoapUI)

SQL

Jira

Strong technical skills

Test Automation (Java, Selenium)

Competencies

Professionalism

Results Driven

Accuracy

Analytical thinking

Conceptual thinking

Pro-activity and Initiative

Ability to work independently

Interpersonal Relationships

Planning and organizing

Strong English communication skills

Self-driven

Team Player

Keen to learn new systems and skills

Desired Skills:

QA

tester

ISTQB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position