Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Test Engineer / Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- The following outcomes will be expected from the Test Analyst:
- Analyze system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
- Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
- Integration impact test analysis
- Defining the appropriate tests required
- Gathering and managing the Test Data
- Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)
- Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
- Perform defect logging and reporting
- Post implementation production support (after care)
- Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team
Qualifications and experience
- Grade 12
- ISTQB CTAL Foundation Test Analyst Certificate and/or other relevant qualification
- Solid understanding of Software quality and agile methodologies, tools and techniques (black box, white box and automated testing experience)
- Knowledge of webservices and back-end scrutinization
- Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)
- Solid understanding and experience in SQL
- Knowledge of integration and security testing
- Active participation in team to improve the testing process/define the team’s test strategy
- Technical knowledge (HTML) and solid experience in WEB Application testing would be to your advantage
- Testing experience of mainframe applications recommended
- Understanding of common software failures and faults
- Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage
- Automated testing experience would be an advantage
- Knowledge of API testing
- IT related degree (bonus qualification)
- API Testing (Postman, SoapUI)
- SQL
- Jira
- Strong technical skills
- Test Automation (Java, Selenium)
Competencies
- Professionalism
- Results Driven
- Accuracy
- Analytical thinking
- Conceptual thinking
- Pro-activity and Initiative
- Ability to work independently
- Interpersonal Relationships
- Planning and organizing
- Strong English communication skills
- Self-driven
- Team Player
- Keen to learn new systems and skills
Desired Skills:
- QA
- tester
- ISTQB
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric