Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Services company seeks a meticulous and ambitious Data Analyst to interpret and present data insights. Your role will include creating and automating analytical reporting, providing insights and analytics on data and providing recommendations based on insights to support client retention and sales. The ideal candidate must have 2+ years’ experience in creating and maintaining ETL processes, creating visualizations in Tableau, SQL scripting and query building, and working in a financial services environment.

DUTIES:

Creating and automating all analytical reporting

Able to provide insights and analytics on data

Identify any data quality discrepancies

Compile and present data insights and reporting to stakeholders

Create and maintain data processes and flows

Develop and perform data mining and exploration

Provide recommendations based on insights to support client retention and sales

Maintain PHP scripting on AWS

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience –

2+ years’ experience in creating and maintaining ETL processes

2-3 years’ experience in creating visualizations using Tableau

2-3 years in SQL scripting and query building

Exposure to data scoring and model building

2-3 years in working in a financial services environment

Able to interpret and present data insights

Exposure to data monetization strategies

Experience with data wrangling and data modelling techniques for Business Intelligence

Software experience –

MS SQL

Tableau

ETL

Excel

AWS – advantageous

