Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic Financial Services company seeks a meticulous and ambitious Data Analyst to interpret and present data insights. Your role will include creating and automating analytical reporting, providing insights and analytics on data and providing recommendations based on insights to support client retention and sales. The ideal candidate must have 2+ years’ experience in creating and maintaining ETL processes, creating visualizations in Tableau, SQL scripting and query building, and working in a financial services environment.
DUTIES:
- Creating and automating all analytical reporting
- Able to provide insights and analytics on data
- Identify any data quality discrepancies
- Compile and present data insights and reporting to stakeholders
- Create and maintain data processes and flows
- Develop and perform data mining and exploration
- Provide recommendations based on insights to support client retention and sales
- Maintain PHP scripting on AWS
REQUIREMENTS:
Experience –
- 2+ years’ experience in creating and maintaining ETL processes
- 2-3 years’ experience in creating visualizations using Tableau
- 2-3 years in SQL scripting and query building
- Exposure to data scoring and model building
- 2-3 years in working in a financial services environment
- Able to interpret and present data insights
- Exposure to data monetization strategies
- Experience with data wrangling and data modelling techniques for Business Intelligence
Software experience –
- MS SQL
- Tableau
- ETL
- Excel
- AWS – advantageous
