Data Migration Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Data Migration Developer 2

Durban/Hybrid

Contract

Duration: 8 to 9 months

Mandatory requirements:

Data Migration: LTMC Execution Experience

Working within a Team Structure

Stakeholder management

Support Client CET (Cleansing, Extraction, Transformation) Activities

Perform QA checks on Data Received from the client

Perform Data Defect Analysis and Solution definitions

Conduct and produce Data Recon reports on Data Loads

Provide Load Templates to the client and Support co-ordination of Source To Target Mapping

LTMOM Customisation Experience

Advantages:

LSMW Experience

Recommended skills:

Interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

Data Migration

LTMOM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IT NETWORK are specialist recruiters in the ICT industry. Our client is an internationally based consulting organisation and are implementing a project locally. They require the best of the best to join their team on this exciting project.

If you are that person, please apply and they will consider applications on merit. If you have not had feedback within the next 6 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

