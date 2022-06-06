DevOps Engineer (G2023) at Mediro ICT

This is a Long term fixed Contract until December 2024 (3yrs)
You will work on a Hybrid working model which allows for 2/3 days remote work, and office rotations for the remainder of the week.
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model. Focusing of the automation of environments, infrastructure, build and deployment pipelines.
- Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure for both on premise and cloud platforms.
- Automate the management of infrastructure patches and maintenance.
- Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.
- Work with QA Engineers to build disposable test environment and automated testing.
- Work with QA Engineers to ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.
- Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.
- Improve integration of code between teams.
- Provide middleware support and configuration management for application dependant software i.e., Webservers, Java, Docker.
- Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve Developer and customer experience.
- Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes.
- Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about reliability and availability.
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
Minimum Requirements
- Operating Systems: Strong skills in Linux, CRON and Unix Filesystems
- Languages: Scripting in Batch and Shell
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (Bamboo, GitHub Actions or Jenkins)
- Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE
- Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation
- Security: Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
- Monitoring: AppDynamics or Dynatrace
- Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios
- Appserver: Glassfish, Glassfish Micro.
- Scheduling: e.g ControlM, AWS Batch, Informatica ETL.
- Webserver: Apache
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes
- Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy