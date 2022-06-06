Software Architect at ExclusivelyRemote

Software Architect

(US/SA overlapping hours – Flexibility)

One of our US based clients are looking for a Software Architect with experience developing robust, cost-effective IoT platforms that scale. As a Software Architect, you will be responsible for providing sound technical analysis, planning, and execution of product requirements across our Product Development organization (platform, infrastructure, mobile, console, hardware, product management).

Our ideal candidate is a problem solver with a solution-driven mindset. You will be involved in all phases of our Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), taking a feature from concept to delivery. You should be comfortable working at all levels of the engineering stack and adept at designing, developing, and deploying solutions that focus on reliability, security, performance, and scalability.

The ability to collaborate with both technical and non-technical team members is a key to this role’s success. You should be comfortable presenting to both audiences in a clear and concise manner. You should also have experience generating system design and architecture documentation.

Responsibilities:

Lead scrum team(s) of software engineers with a diverse set of expertise across app, firmware, and cloud service development.

Convert product requirements to system design deliverables.

Contribute to architecture, instrumentation, and performance analysis and decisions.

Gather technical requirements and propose solutions based on prioritized product needs.

Design and expand SQL/NoSQL DB design and architecture.

Architect scalable solutions that include technical plans, KPI, and SLO goals across our API domains and AWS cloud services.

Help develop and refine company standards, best practices, and processes for software development.

You should love to keep your hands dirty with proof of concepts and bug fixes.

Collaborate with Engineering Managers and Product Owners to prioritize development teams’ work in a Scrum or Kanban environment.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or another related field (Advantageous)

5+ years of experience using JavaScript/Node in a Unix/Linux environment.

5+ years of experience with at least one static language (e.g., Java, C/C++) and at least one dynamic language (e.g., Ruby, Python).

5+ years professional experience designing and building solutions utilizing AWS services such as EC2, S3, RDS, DynamoDB, SQS, Route 53, Lambda, IAM, ECS and API Gateway

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to lead a project from early requirement gathering through development and, ultimately, product launch.

Proven understanding and experience in:

Computer science and software engineering fundamentals, data structures, and design patterns.

Building highly available and scalable complex software systems.

Networking and Security technologies (Load Balancers, Firewalls, encryption, certificates, key rotation, etc.)

Desired Skills and Experience:

Master’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

Experience handling large scale data processing using Hadoop, Spark, Cassandra, etc.

Familiarity with ML/AI based services and algorithms

Understanding of enterprise application development paradigms and practices

Proven track record coaching software developers on development best practices

*Background checks to be done.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Node

Unix/Linux

Java

C

C++

Ruby OR Python

Software architecture

AWS

AWS services such as EC2

S3

RDS

DynamoDB

SQS

Route 53

Lambda

IAM

ECS and API Gateway

networking

Security solutions

Excellent communication skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

Learn more/Apply for this position