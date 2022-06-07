Data Analyst – 3 Month Contract Position

My client a Pharmaceutical Company in the Southern Suburbs requires an EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) Data Analyst to give support to the Business on a contract basis for approximately 3 Months.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Data collection from 3rd party manufacturers, affiliates and suppliers for both local and imported product sources.

Weighing packaging where required if not available through various systems.

Utilizes or coordinates business systems to gather key information on sales and packaging specifications.

Prepares EPR data base, performs various data mining activities, and analysis for EPR team.

Tracks and analyzes packaging usage vs sales volume.

Analyzes and interprets both local and export sales that affect EPR fees.

Prepares presentations and reports to support EPR team. Participates in special projects if needed.

Requirements:

University degree or equivalent

2 years work experience specializing in advanced Excel

MS Office suite experience

Advanced Database and Excel skills with Pivot tables

Database manipulation

Analytical thinking

Data analysis

Works independently

Accuracy

Willing to learn quickly to understand brands

May be required to use basic SAP and TRU

Flexible working at the office depending on the project requirement:

Please note only successful candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Strong Excel Skills

Pivot tables

data analysist

business analyst

