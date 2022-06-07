Data Analyst Intern – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Duties-

The Business Intelligence (BI) intern will assist in delivering key initiatives to achieve milestones on BI and Data & Analytics related deliverables

Evaluate business requirements and processes, assist in building analytical and statistical solutions for the business

Perform data analysis, formulate a Business Requirement Specification (BRS) and design analytical solutions

Qualifications-

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Data Science, Applied Mathematics/ Mathematics

Possess exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Applied Mathematics

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position