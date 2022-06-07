Data Analyst Intern – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Duties-
- The Business Intelligence (BI) intern will assist in delivering key initiatives to achieve milestones on BI and Data & Analytics related deliverables
- Evaluate business requirements and processes, assist in building analytical and statistical solutions for the business
- Perform data analysis, formulate a Business Requirement Specification (BRS) and design analytical solutions
Qualifications-
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Data Science, Applied Mathematics/ Mathematics
- Possess exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
- Applied Mathematics
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma