Data Engineer at Mediro ICT

A technology focussed individual, data engineers will need to design, configure, develop and deploy data transformations

Develop ETL pipelines. The data transformations will be developed in Azure Databricks using Python and on Azure SQL using T-SQL and deployed

Combine and curate data in a central data lake

Serve data for application and analytics through a variety of technologies such as SQL, Server Synapse, CosmosDB and TSI

Build transformation pipelines into dimensions and facts and therefore a strong knowledge of standard BI concepts is mandatory

Build stream pipelines leverage IoT Hub, Event Hub, Databricks streaming and other Azure stream technologies.

Work in a fluid environment with changing requirements whilst maintaining absolute attention to detail.

Minimum Requirements

Phyton – Proficient

PySpark – Proficient

SQL – Competent

Solution Architecture – Competent

API Design – Competent

Containers – Competent

CI/CD – Competent

Azure Cloud – Competent

Data Stream patterns and technology – Proficient

Data engineering design patterns – Competent

Mining data – Beneficialy

Learn more/Apply for this position