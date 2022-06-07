Data Engineer at Mediro ICT

Jun 7, 2022

A technology focussed individual, data engineers will need to design, configure, develop and deploy data transformations

  • Develop ETL pipelines. The data transformations will be developed in Azure Databricks using Python and on Azure SQL using T-SQL and deployed
  • Combine and curate data in a central data lake
  • Serve data for application and analytics through a variety of technologies such as SQL, Server Synapse, CosmosDB and TSI
  • Build transformation pipelines into dimensions and facts and therefore a strong knowledge of standard BI concepts is mandatory
  • Build stream pipelines leverage IoT Hub, Event Hub, Databricks streaming and other Azure stream technologies.
  • Work in a fluid environment with changing requirements whilst maintaining absolute attention to detail.

Minimum Requirements

  • Phyton – Proficient
  • PySpark – Proficient
  • SQL – Competent
  • Solution Architecture – Competent
  • API Design – Competent
  • Containers – Competent
  • CI/CD – Competent
  • Azure Cloud – Competent
  • Data Stream patterns and technology – Proficient
  • Data engineering design patterns – Competent
  • Mining data – Beneficialy

