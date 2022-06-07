Database Helpdesk Support at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jun 7, 2022

Role Duties and Responsibilities Include (But are not limited to):

  • Responsible for all System Administration of Syspro ERP.
  • Create and maintain user profiles, roles and overall access to Syspro functions.
  • Monitor and maintain the integrity of the master and transactional data in Syspro.
  • Oversee the daily performance of Syspro and report any issues to IT & CFO.
  • Ensure auditable changes are made and are noted effectively.
  • Scope value-adding features within Syspro to allow better use of the system and increase ROI.
  • Keep abreast with latest changes on Syspro, including changes made in ports/hotfixes as well as up to date with new solutions that are better suited to business processes.
  • Ensure continuous training is done on the Syspro Learning Channel (SLC).
  • Engage with other domain owners/users to ensure end to end solutions are implemented.
  • Communication, planning, and implementation of project deliverables.
  • Oversee the change control, enhancement and testing of new implementations.
  • Manage the relationships with all external service providers.
  • Provide day-to-day supervision and administration of the assigned business systems.
  • Reporting, implementation and maintenance of systems.
  • Act as project manager for new projects to ensure the successful and timeous completion. This would include the integration of third-party products into systems/databases. Ensure that proper training and roll-out is implemented throughout the company for all projects.
  • Construct and understand business processes that contribute to the successful implementation of enhanced or new systems.
  • Continuously improve business system processes.
  • In conjunction with relevant departments be responsible for the timeous resolution of support queries, including liaising with Consultants.
  • Provide user support for the end users as well as suggest improvements where necessary.
  • Provide/organise training sessions, where necessary, to improve user knowledge and effectiveness in business applications.
  • Attend to helpdesk tickets within 48 hours.
  • Assist with the year-end stock take and ensure roles and procedures are defined from a systems point of view.
  • Advise/assist users to perform transactions more effectively and help with the completion of tasks more efficiently.

Role Experience and Qualifications:

  • Relevant qualification
  • 2-5 Years’ experience in a similar role and or
  • 2-5 Years Syspro and/or Database helpdesk support and/or
  • 2-5 Years’ experience in relevant Business Systems

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Systems Administrator a company based in the Parow Industria area. The ideal candidate must have 2-5 Years’ experience in a similar role and a relevant qualification

