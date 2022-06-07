DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

DevOps Engineer:

Our well known client from the financial industry is who prides themselves in their values, who makes a promise and keeps it, who are deeply invested in their clients and employees, who value their differences, who build trust, not territory, who have courage, who always do the right thing, who aim to stay curious and who have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, is looking for an energetic team player to join their winning team.

Role Purpose:

To automate the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delivery through designing, developing, testing, and releasing software frequently, faster, and more reliably in an agile environment. To ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment. Using Lean thinking, ensure continuous improvement and collaboration between development testing and operations.

Responsibilities:



Assess and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the design and implementation of solutions

Manage people by executing management responsibilities and create an environment that encourages employee growth and performance excellence

Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships within financial institutions and/or across the FRG

Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own and employee development

Provide technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise

Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices

Lead the development of contingency plans and identify continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans

Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA, and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery

Lead project teams in developing IT solutions to meet business requirements and create, develop, execute, and document test plans

Create technical design specifications and assist in sizing technical requirements

Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions

Manage expenditure planning and reporting within approved budget parameters

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or another related field.

Experience– 6-8 years’ experience of which 3 – 5 years is virtualization experience

Additional Requirements:

Docker, Jenkins, GitLab or GitHub, Chef / Ansible or Bash Scripting. Linux experience

Jira and Confluence.

Programming languages like C# or Java would be Advantages



Desired Skills:

GitLab

Chef

Ansible

Bash

Jira

Confluence

C#

