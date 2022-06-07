IT Administrator at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Administration and documentation of IT systems and equipment.

Procurement of office IT equipment, software and services.

Administration of user accounts across internal IT systems.

Troubleshooting / repairing office IT equipment and software.

Administration, maintenance and evolution of the LAN.

Ensuring reliable internet, VPN, WiFi to all staff.

Maintenance and administration of the VoIP system and AV systems.

User Security (antivirus, logins/2FA, permissions, drive encryption, office tags).

Conducting regular audits on internal IT infrastructure, equipment, licences and systems.

1st-line support for the office’s backup power and UPS systems.

Preferred Qualifications:

Certification in network or Linux administration will be beneficial.

AWS certification would be advantageous.

LPI or equivalent certification would be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience managing a distributed WAN

Experience working with the following would be an advantage:

Operating systems: Linux, Microsoft Windows, MacOSX.



Network OS – Fortinet Stack.



TCP/IP stack, DNS, routing.



Virtualisation technologies – AWS, OpenStack, GCP.



Fortinet / Okta / 3CX / Google Workspaces.

Experience troubleshooting the following:

Microsoft Windows Servers & Desktop.



Linux / MacOS.

Proficient in administering cloud environments (e.g. AWS / GCP / OpenStack).

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Administrator

Support

Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position