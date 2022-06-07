Senior Professional Officer: Software Developer .NET at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES ? INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

SENIOR PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: SOFTWARE DEVELOPER .NET

(THREE-YEAR CONTRACT)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: CS 146/22

Requirements:

Relevant BTech/degree

Minimum five (5) years’ IT experience in application software development, of which at least three (3) should be in a service-oriented and object-oriented development environment

Development of software solutions in a Team Foundation Server (TFS) environment using technologies such as Microsoft Visual Studio, .Net Framework, .Net Core, .Net 5.0 & 6.0, C#, SQL Server, SQL Server Integration Services, SQL Server Reporting Services, SQL Server Analysis Services, ASP.NET MVC, JavaScript, CSS, HTML

Angular experience will be beneficial.

Key performance areas:

Lead and participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle with an emphasis on solution architecture and design, development, configuration, testing, release and maintenance of internal and external web-based software systems

Lead and make design decisions to create innovative, elegant and re-usable software systems

Develop key components and modules

Collaborate with Management to constantly improve and enforce the software development process

Work closely with developers and product managers to ensure the release of high quality products

Mentor junior colleagues.

Note: From time-to-time Information Technology support and implementation may be required after hours and the expertise of the developer may be required during these times.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 17 June 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SQL

JavaScript

CSS

HTML

ASP.NET

MVC

Net Framework

Net Core

Net 5.0

C#

Software Developer

