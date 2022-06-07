Specialist Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Specialist Support Engineer

PURPOSE:

The Support Engineer plays a vital role in the successful delivery of solutions to our clients and act as liaisons across a wide range of stakeholders, both internal and external. Our Support Engineers does this by way of their deep understanding of the value of Customer relations and the FX Domain, coupled with exceptional system, technology, analysis and communication skills. Collaboration with clients to understand their business problem, analyze their current business process/domain, extrapolating the clients success criteria and translating this into a given Incident (or possible new requirement). Thus providing for and assisting in maintenance of the best possible Customer Experience.

INFORMATION ON THE POSITION:

The role shall be responsible for performing level 3 analysis of incidents and queries logged from Customer Care (L1 & L2) as well as Business Support teams, with a view to driving the resolution thereof via Value Proposition Runbooks and as required, input from the relevant Teams, resulting Incident resolution / new requirements. Further, this role is also responsible for assisting with daily monitoring i.e. daily checks, co-ordination of application of fixes and workarounds, application testing/training and providing technical expertise to the business and tech teams.

Responsibilities will include:

L3 Support Engagement

· Responsible for driving Level 3 software support in accordance with agreed standards among teams

· Engaging internal and external teams to identify solutions to service impacting incidents and problems · Troubleshooting and analyzing incidents escalated to find solutions and workarounds i.e. Providing L3 support for the IT systems, applications and services

· Engaging and coordinating L1 and L2 support on Incident Resolution

· Engaging Customers to clarify Incidents and gather feedback

· Managing client and stakeholder relations within CIB FX environment

Ticket Management:

· Driving resolution on INC with various teams and stakeholders

· Update & manage INC to keep people informed

· Update & manage various MS Teams groups to keep teams/stakeholder groups informed

· Run / manage MS Teams & info back to incident tickets

· Closing out incident and getting feedback to customers

Service Availability

· Ensuring availability, sustainability and accessibility of application systems/service

· Perform system tests and as required conduct Post Mortems to infer root causes

· Managing and ensuring key metrics of services are maintained (MTTR and alike)

· Contribute to operational controls and policies to ensure alignment

· Ensuring effective monitoring of services and applications

System maintenance

· Ensuring to L1, L2 and Application Support Services at kept abreast by way of application training and outlines of the latest Application changes

· Assist in communications and co-ordination across teams within the environment as well as Client Incidents

– Assist in communications and co-ordination across teams within the environment and infrastructure[1]related incidents / problems i.e. Networking / Firewalls changes etc

. – Conduct System Testing where necessary, to provide key feedback into/assist in the delivery SDLC – Use insights and data to propose improvements to Customer Service

– Use insights to make suggestion to enhance the Customer’s experience of applications

Core competencies, knowledge and experience required:

· Agile methodologies and techniques used in development of software

· Knowledge of Incident and problem management processes

· Experience in effective troubleshooting techniques

· Knowledge of Cloud – AWS and micro-services architectures, APIs

· Strong problem solving skills and ability to adapt to new methods and processes

· Strong relationship building, persuasion, and collaboration skills that drives internal-and cross-team constructive feedback and support

· Strong communications skills and time-management skills, with the ability manage multiple tasks, and work well under pressure

· Understanding of Banking / FX / Fintech services

· Good problem solving ability in complex environment

System Knowledge -Within 6 months:

· Intermediate Level SQL, Excel as applicable

· Understanding of underlying business/market area

· Develop basic understanding of the company’s solutions

· Develop specific detailed understanding of assigned areas of the software

Education and Minimum Experience required

· Matric / Grade 12 essential

· Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent work experience

· Computer science, business systems or IT related degree preferred

· Min 3 years’ experience in a similar support role

· Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML

· Knowledge and experience of Desktops and networking

· Experience and knowledge of Financial and Payment solutions preferred

Desired Skills:

SOAP

Restful

FX Domian

