Application Specialist – Gauteng

Well established financial services business is seeking to appoint a Application Specialist

The Applications Specialist will be responsible for the daily applications support of the organization and ensure system enhancements by identifying changes and responding to

incidents logged and trends in computer and systems technology, including its impact on the organization.

Qualifications:

3 years Degree in the field of Computer Science/IT or equivalent qualification.

Matric Certificate.

Relevant IT certifications.

Other IT related qualifications will be advantageous.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years proven experience in Application support.

3 – 5 years application experience of ERP applications (D365 i.e. F&O, Talent

and CRM) will be an added advantage.

Java development experience will be an added advantage.

Previous Claims Management Applications experience

Knowledge:

Knowledge of insurance business and management principles involved in strategic

planning

Software development Life cycle (SDLC)

MS word experience

Spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Excel

