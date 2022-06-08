Application Specialist – Gauteng

Well established financial services business is seeking to appoint a Application Specialist
The Applications Specialist will be responsible for the daily applications support of the organization and ensure system enhancements by identifying changes and responding to
incidents logged and trends in computer and systems technology, including its impact on the organization.
Qualifications:
- 3 years Degree in the field of Computer Science/IT or equivalent qualification.
- Matric Certificate.
- Relevant IT certifications.
- Other IT related qualifications will be advantageous.
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years proven experience in Application support.
- 3 – 5 years application experience of ERP applications (D365 i.e. F&O, Talent
- and CRM) will be an added advantage.
- Java development experience will be an added advantage.
- Previous Claims Management Applications experience
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of insurance business and management principles involved in strategic
- planning
- Software development Life cycle (SDLC)
- MS word experience
- Spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Excel
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- ERP applications
- Java development
- Claims Management Applications