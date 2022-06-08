BI Developer

Jun 8, 2022

12 months extendable contract

  • A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
  • Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
  • Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
  • Dimensional data modelling experience
  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
  • Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

  • Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
  • Essbase experience would be advantageous
  • Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
  • Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
  • Working knowledge on Python and/or R

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Kimball
  • SQL
  • PL/SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

