BI Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

450 p/h

12 months extendable contract

Experience:

Must have:

? A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.

? Must have experience in the Kimball methodology

? Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL

? Dimensional data modelling experience

? Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

? Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

? Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)

? Essbase experience would be advantageous

? Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS

? Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage

? Working knowledge on Python and/or R

Competencies:

? Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

? Client Orientation

? Verbal and written communication

? Managing Work/Time management

? Problem solving and analysis

? Contributing to Team Success

? Proven ability to accurately estimate work

? Pays attention to details

Qualifications/ Certification:

? A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent

Advantageous

? PowerBI certified

Desired Skills:

BI

SQL

Kimball

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

