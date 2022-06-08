Control Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Automation Engineer / Systems Engineer / Control Systems Engineer required to join a dynamic industrial automation solutions provider. You will work with a team of experienced and skilled automation engineers within Cape Town. Min 2-5 years’ experience in implementing industrial automation solutions. Our preferred candidate will be able to demonstrate solid experience in implementing industrial automation solutions in multiple industries (Mainly manufacturing) and on multiple control system platforms.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary engineering Qualification.

2 to 5 Years experience in implementing industrial automation and process control solutions.

Must be skilled in the following: Schneider EcoStruxure Machine, Automation & Control Expert, Vijeo Designer. Adroit Classic and Smart UI Historians Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7. Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000. Automation Ignition SCADA.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team environment.

Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced multi-tasking environment.

Continuously seeking to develop personal skills.

Motivated and ambitious.

Willing to work long hours as and when required.

Willing to travel and work away from home.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Must have a valid drivers license.

A valid passport.

Additional desired skills & knowledge (Not essential):

Familiar with Python, C++ & Node-RED.

Knowledge of PLC’s, SCADA, SQL, MS Windows & MS Server.

Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.

Implementation of automation systems.

PLC programming.

SCADA development and programming.

Electronic design.

Factory acceptance testing.

Commissioning on site.

Support assistance on site.

Desired Skills:

Control Systems engineer

siemens

rockwell

schneider

historians

scada

PLC

