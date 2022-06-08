Data Engineer and DBA

We are looking for a Data Engineer and DBA with a minimum of 6 years of experience in Cloud Data Engineering and Design.

Strong experience in working with AWS cloud services: EC2, EMR, RDS, Redshift, S3 working on Terraform and object-oriented/object function scripting languages: SQL and Python.

Location: Preferably Cape Town, but will consider working remotely from other provinces in SA.

Desired Skills:

AWS Cloud

SQL

Python

S3 working on Terraform

EC2

Redshift

