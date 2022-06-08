FPGA Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jun 8, 2022

New vacancy available for a FPGA Developer.

You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will also be responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

  • BEng Degree in Engineering (Electronic / Computer) or BSc degree in related field
  • 3+ years FPGA development experience
  • Proficiency in C and Python.
  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
  • Software development lifecycle experience
  • Experience with Windows and LINUX
  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
  • Knowledge of Best Practices
  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Desired Skills:

  • FPGA
  • C
  • Python
  • Windows
  • Linux
  • Firmware

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The company develops software and hardware. Embedded software and networks are their passion.

