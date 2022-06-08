Senior HR Systems officer – DRC – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior HR Systems Officer – THIS role is an expat role based with DRC – FIFO basis – 6/2
JOB PURPOSE
To coordinate the implementation and deployment of system designs and address optimisation through system integration, compatibility and multiple platforms within the HR department as well as provide employee business intelligence by creating dashboards. The incumbent supervises technical staff and provides support and maintenance for all end-users during post and implementation phases for all systems within area of responsibility.
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Diploma in Business Systems Analysis / Bachelor’s Degree in Data Science
- Diploma in Human Resources
- Certification in Database Administration
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in business processing mapping and managing HR and IT integration projects.
- Fluency in French and English preferred. Swahili and Mandarin advantageous
- Role Specific Knowledge
- Database management – Data analytics – Setting up policies and procedures for system- Design a system process- Project management – HR value chain – HR administration
- Technical Skill – Ability to apply Knowledge
- Backend understanding of systems- Database tools- Advanced SQL – MS Suite – Clickview- HRIS
Responsibilities:
Process:
- Ensure system design integration with all related sub-systems
- Deliver System improvements and specifications and development
- Function as an HR Data and employee data intelligence subject matter expert
- Coordinate HR Manning and Recruitment systems
- Ensure continuous maintenance of systems and related hardware
Stakeholder management: Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
People: Coordinate, monitor and supervise the performance of direct reports
Finance: Monitor costs or expenses within approved budget to achieve cost efficiencies and reduce waste
Transformation: Support the Transformation agenda
Reporting and Governance and Quality: Provide dashboard for Managers
Desired Skills:
- data analysis
- HRIS
- MS SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- EXPAT BENEFITS