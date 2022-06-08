Senior HR Systems officer – DRC

Senior HR Systems Officer – THIS role is an expat role based with DRC – FIFO basis – 6/2

JOB PURPOSE

To coordinate the implementation and deployment of system designs and address optimisation through system integration, compatibility and multiple platforms within the HR department as well as provide employee business intelligence by creating dashboards. The incumbent supervises technical staff and provides support and maintenance for all end-users during post and implementation phases for all systems within area of responsibility.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Diploma in Business Systems Analysis / Bachelor’s Degree in Data Science

Diploma in Human Resources

Certification in Database Administration

3 – 5 years’ experience in business processing mapping and managing HR and IT integration projects.

Fluency in French and English preferred. Swahili and Mandarin advantageous

Role Specific Knowledge

Database management – Data analytics – Setting up policies and procedures for system- Design a system process- Project management – HR value chain – HR administration

Technical Skill – Ability to apply Knowledge

Backend understanding of systems- Database tools- Advanced SQL – MS Suite – Clickview- HRIS

Responsibilities:

Process:

Ensure system design integration with all related sub-systems

Deliver System improvements and specifications and development

Function as an HR Data and employee data intelligence subject matter expert

Coordinate HR Manning and Recruitment systems

Ensure continuous maintenance of systems and related hardware

Stakeholder management: Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

People: Coordinate, monitor and supervise the performance of direct reports

Finance: Monitor costs or expenses within approved budget to achieve cost efficiencies and reduce waste

Transformation: Support the Transformation agenda

Reporting and Governance and Quality: Provide dashboard for Managers

Desired Skills:

data analysis

HRIS

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

EXPAT BENEFITS

Learn more/Apply for this position