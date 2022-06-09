Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key Performance areas:
- Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation
- Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.
- Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.
- Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.
- Lead the solution design process.
- Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.
- Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.
- Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.
- Provide inputs into testing.
- Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.
Requirements:
- A diploma or degree in Computer Science, Social Science, Information Systems, Business, or other related field or equivalent work experience.
- 5-7 years’ experience
- Business Analyst Development (BAD)
- System development and design (SAD)
- Project management experience advantageous
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, MS Project, MS Visio, or similar process design tools
- Possess understanding in the areas of application programming, database, and system design
- Experience in the financial sector – advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Analytical skills
- Data analysis
- communication
- Problem solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree