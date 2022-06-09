Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 9, 2022

Key Performance areas:

  • Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation
  • Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.
  • Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.
  • Lead the solution design process.
  • Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.
  • Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.
  • Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.
  • Provide inputs into testing.
  • Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.

Requirements:

  • A diploma or degree in Computer Science, Social Science, Information Systems, Business, or other related field or equivalent work experience.
  • 5-7 years’ experience
  • Business Analyst Development (BAD)
  • System development and design (SAD)
  • Project management experience advantageous
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office, MS Project, MS Visio, or similar process design tools
  • Possess understanding in the areas of application programming, database, and system design
  • Experience in the financial sector – advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical skills
  • Data analysis
  • communication
  • Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

