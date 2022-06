Information Systems Supervisor

An exciting position exists for an Information Systems Supervisor to elaborate and maintain the company Information Systems Mapping and ensure the IS performance of existing systems and future developments.

Requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Information Systems

4 years of experience minimum in a software development environment

IT Project Management

Software Development

Business Intelligence

Good Verbal Communication

Good Written Communication

Desired Skills:

sql

is

Agile

