Low Code Developer

Are you wanting to be part of a team responsible for solving business challenges in an agile, fun and fast-paced environment?
Do you want to be working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool?
Read on and see what your next role might look like.
1. Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas
- Building effective solutions
- Problem solving
- Sense of urgency
2. Knowledge and Experience
- Experience with BPM / Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms
- Technical background
- Business Analysis
Advantageous
- Understanding of C# and database programming
- Understanding of the full SDLC
- Leading and managing others
3. Personal Characteristics
- Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level
- People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and communicating well
- Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies
- Sense of humour
