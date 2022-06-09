Low Code Developer

Jun 9, 2022

Are you wanting to be part of a team responsible for solving business challenges in an agile, fun and fast-paced environment?

Do you want to be working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool?

Read on and see what your next role might look like.
1. Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas

  • Building effective solutions

  • Problem solving

  • Sense of urgency

2. Knowledge and Experience

  • Experience with BPM / Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms

  • Technical background

  • Business Analysis

Advantageous

  • Understanding of C# and database programming

  • Understanding of the full SDLC

  • Leading and managing others

3. Personal Characteristics

  • Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level

  • People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and communicating well

  • Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies

  • Sense of humour

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • Low Code
  • Low Code Developer
  • BPM
  • Orchestration

Learn more/Apply for this position