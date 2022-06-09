Project Manager (Infrastructure) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BE accountable for the successful execution of driven customer and internal projects through the ownership of and achievement of project deliverables as the next Project Manager (Infrastructure) sought by a growing UK Managed Service Provider. You will also be expected to ensure the provision of project reporting and progression updates and Project Risk Management. The successful incumbent will require Matric or similar NQF Level 4 qualification with a relevant Project Management Certification such as PMBOK, Prince2 and Agile. You must have 2 years’ work experience within a PM capacity or PM team with proven experience of key Project Management skills including Process Mapping, Project Planning, Risk Management and proficiency with MS Project. Any exposure to ISO standards – ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Ensure successful project delivery, working within timeframes, project scope and set budgets.

Project Management administrative tasks are performed, and documents recorded.

Project resource management and scheduling.

Build and maintain internal and external stakeholder relationships.

Act as subject matter expert and stay abreast of industry and sector trends.

Resolve client queries and concerns between projects.

Provision of project reporting and progression updates.

Create and manage project plans.

Project Risk Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric or similar NQF Level 4.

Relevant Project Management Certification (PMBOK, Prince2, Agile etc.).

2 Years working within a Project Management capacity or Project Management team.

Proven experience of key Project Management skills (Process Mapping, Project Planning, Risk Management).

Strong Microsoft office competency, including Microsoft Project.

Exposure to and experience working with ISO standards advantageous (ISO 27001, ISO 9001).

