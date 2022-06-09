Senior Application Architect

Purpose of the Role

Be the driving force behind a cutting edge, enterprise wide microservices platform whilst also getting stuck into the R&D side of a company that thrives on innovation.
Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas

  • Be the technical lead to a hardcore engineering team in the design and implementation of strategic, enterprise wide microservices based solutions.

  • Bring architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangelise and drive technology into the organisation.

  • Aid in delivering prototypes and proof of concepts that help to set us up as a 100-year

  • Champion technology adoption within the

  • Team Player, finisher, someone who takes pride in the final

  • A technologist able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled engineers in developing solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions.

  • A holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in agile and a flair for performance engineering, application development and security

Knowledge and Experience:

  • Relevan tqualification

  • 10 – 15 years solid experience showing a progression from development through to

  • 5 years at a technical lead and/or architect level

  • A broad area of technical

  • Solid .Net, C# and Core

  • Strongunderstanding of microservice architecture

  • Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based platforms

  • Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth/HMAC/token-based authentication

  • Solid Agile, DevOps, TDD

  • Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket

  • A passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of technologies (Java, PHP, Python, Jython, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Appcelerator, Node.js, NGinX, REST, Angular JS, etc.)

  • Docker, Kubernetes

  • ELK, Redis, mongoDB,

  • Kafka, Spark,

  • Solid cloud – Azure, AWS, Google

  • SaaS

Skill Competencies:

  • Self-Starter

  • Natural innovator

  • Design skills

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Team player

  • Excellent communication skills

Personal Characteristics

  • Conscious

  • Vulnerable

  • Courageous

  • Emotionally Resilient

  • Own it, Do it Now

