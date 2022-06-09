Senior DBA – Gauteng Braamfontein

Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in all environments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the event of a failure
ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- National Diploma in Information Technology and / or BSC Degree in Information Technology
- Minimum 5 years in Database Administration
- Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other Database related Certifications
- ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreements)
Desired Skills:
- ITIL CERTIFICATION
- MS CERTIFIED DATABASE ADMINISTRATION
- DATABASE CERTIFICATIONS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree