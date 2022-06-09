Senior DBA – Gauteng Braamfontein

Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in all environments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the event of a failure

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:

National Diploma in Information Technology and / or BSC Degree in Information Technology

Minimum 5 years in Database Administration

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other Database related Certifications

ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreements)

Desired Skills:

ITIL CERTIFICATION

MS CERTIFIED DATABASE ADMINISTRATION

DATABASE CERTIFICATIONS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

