Solutions Architect at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An exciting opportunity exists for a Solutions Architect to join in our team in Cape Town. This role is also open to Johannesburg applicants, with remote work a possibility.

Duties and Responsibilities (Include but is not limited to):

Create, maintain, communicate and report on vision and goals of software architecture in line with the business roadmap

Create, improve and document development related processes

Work with technical leads on major technical solutions and instil culture of collaboration on solutions

Partake in portfolio level planning and estimations

Provide guidance and work closely with teams implementing solutions

Code review critical parts of solutions that teams produce

Ensure consistent code quality across teams; code must adhere to standards

Ensure that code that is written is maintainable and flexible

Ensure automated test code coverage and implement necessary tools

Oversee systems to ensure that features are not duplicated and existing duplication is removed

Ensure there is sufficient documentation of the system for developers

Define coding standards and guidelines and communicate then to teams

Mentor technical leads on architecture and work with developers when implementing solutions

Instil a culture where there is no fear of making mistakes and where failures are seen as opportunities of learning.

Promote agile methodologies

Investigate and implement tools and processes that improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the development cycle

Keep up to date with new technologies and best practices

Broaden your understanding of the current technologies

Evaluate and investigate software packages to use by creating proof of concepts

Help with the development of framework or scaffolding code, and assisting in resolving technical impediments for delivery teams

Maintain and take ownership of the technical debt backlog

Partake in assessing candidates in the recruitment process

Help resolve production emergencies

Being part of the team that rotates responsibility for being on call for weekend Support

Key Requirements:

+7 years experience as a software developer.

+2 years experience as a solutions / software architect.

Solid experience in PHP or .NET and AWS (preferable) or other cloud

Proficient in OOP, design patterns, and in using the right software design principles in solutions

Additional Skills:

Demonstrates knowledge of a broad range of primarily open source

Experience in communicating architecture visions, e. via diagrams and verbally.

A natural mentor-leader who knows how to elevate developers’

Understanding of how application architecture affects

Ability to design long-term maintainable and innovative

Excellent team-working, communication and interpersonal skills, capable of working with different departments within the organisation

