BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYST (12 month contract)

A 12 month contract for a candidate with a strong BI background and experience using the Excalibur system

Job Objectives:

Work closely with relevant departments and IT teams to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions. Act as the Administrator of the workflow systems (Excalibur). Develop and manage BI solutions.

Key Performance Areas

Workflow System Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes

Collaborate with business users

Identify development needs in order to improve and streamline operations

Business Intelligence Solutions development and execution

Provide reports, processes and Excel VBA solutions

Experience and qualifications:

National Diploma

Business Intelligence certification

3 years’ experience in IT related functions

3 years working knowledge of the Collections environment

3 years practical experience developing computer programs

SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration

Workflow Administration (preferably Excalibur system) and campaign Development

Business Analysis & Business process engineering

Microsoft Office Applications

Business Intelligence software (preferably Power BI)

Experience and knowledge of the Excalibur Debt Collection System

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

