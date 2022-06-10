Senior Project Manager at PSG Wealth

Job description:
An opportunity exists for a Project Manager to work within a growing financial services organisation. The role requires an individual with IT project management experience particularly on software development projects using the agile methodology. The individual will assist in embedding agile practices and establishing the project management office competency within the organisation.
Responsibilities:
- To ensure that client objectives are met and that deliverables are delivered to time and cost targets and
the appropriate quality standards
- Working with clients to define project goals and to establish the overall success criteria for projects,
including time, cost, technical and performance parameters
- Ensure the alignment of projects with the clients’ overall business goals
- Developing the project execution plan
- Identifying and implement tools and systems to proactively maintain project governance in accordance
with an agreed project execution plan
- Coordinating, controlling and directing the activities of all staff and project team members to ensure the
project success criteria are met
- Monitoring and applying performance management techniques
- Respond promptly and efficiently to the clients’ needs, changes and requests within the context of the
project
- Managing the project change control process, including the implementation of change control
procedures
- Monitoring and advising upon project finances
- Managing the flow of project information between the team and the client, through regular meetings and
written communications
- Ensuring the project teams comply with these agreed systems and procedures
- Preparing formal project progress and other reports in order to provide timely and accurate project
information and status updates to all stakeholders
- Taking a leading role in interfacing with clients and other team members, at all project stage
- Agile Specific responsibilities:
- Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile rituals efficiently and strictly
- Tracks work progress to identify blockages and developer divergence from allocated tasks
- Manage Business, Operational Staff and Product owners during SDLC process.
- Monitors channels for submission of development work requests
- Implements structure changes and strategy that are generated by agile retrospectives
- High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other
detrimental events are communicated to those involved with the piece of work as soon as they arise
- Manage stories that do not contain the right level of detail from entering the Dev Structure
PSGs commitment to transform and embrace diversity is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with
employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce. In achieving our employment equity goals,
we give preference to applicants from designated groups, and we encourage people with disability to apply.
Desired Skills:
- agile methodology
- agile rituals
- KANBAN
- Scrum
- Project Management
- Project Implementation
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project resources
- Project Delivery
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
