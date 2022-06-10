Senior Project Manager at PSG Wealth

Job description:

An opportunity exists for a Project Manager to work within a growing financial services organisation. The role requires an individual with IT project management experience particularly on software development projects using the agile methodology. The individual will assist in embedding agile practices and establishing the project management office competency within the organisation.

Responsibilities:

To ensure that client objectives are met and that deliverables are delivered to time and cost targets and

the appropriate quality standards

including time, cost, technical and performance parameters

Developing the project execution plan

Identifying and implement tools and systems to proactively maintain project governance in accordance

with an agreed project execution plan

project success criteria are met

Respond promptly and efficiently to the clients’ needs, changes and requests within the context of the

project

procedures

Managing the flow of project information between the team and the client, through regular meetings and

written communications

Preparing formal project progress and other reports in order to provide timely and accurate project

information and status updates to all stakeholders

Agile Specific responsibilities:

Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile rituals efficiently and strictly

Tracks work progress to identify blockages and developer divergence from allocated tasks

Manage Business, Operational Staff and Product owners during SDLC process.

Monitors channels for submission of development work requests

Implements structure changes and strategy that are generated by agile retrospectives

High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other

detrimental events are communicated to those involved with the piece of work as soon as they arise

PSGs commitment to transform and embrace diversity is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with

employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce. In achieving our employment equity goals,

we give preference to applicants from designated groups, and we encourage people with disability to apply.

Desired Skills:

agile methodology

agile rituals

KANBAN

Scrum

Project Management

Project Implementation

Managing Project Budgets

Project resources

Project Delivery

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

