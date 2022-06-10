Senior Test Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join our team, who has experience in API Testing, Postman, SoapUI, SQL, Jira and Web Application Testing. Solid understanding of Software quality and Agile methodologies tools and techniques as well as strong technical skills. Having Test Automation – Java and Selenium is an added bonus skill.

Location – Can work from anywhere, but location preference is Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Postman

SOAp UI

SQL

Jira

Web Application Testing

API

Bamboo

