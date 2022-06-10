Software Developer (SAM) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a highly talented software engineering team of a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions as their next Software Developer. Your role will demand involvement in the entire software development life cycle, building world-class User Experiences based on modern web application technologies. The ideal candidate must have a Bachelor or advanced qualification (Diploma) in Computer Science and/or Computer Engineering, and 3+ years’ hands-on experience designing and developing production-level web applications based

on object-oriented software languages and frameworks. Additionally, you will be required to have strong analytical, design and programming skills, and experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with stakeholders (clients, other developers, product managers, software

architects) to define technical and functional requirements and specifications

Translate requirements and specifications to implementable designs

Contribute to planning and scheduling of build increments

Lead implementation, integration and qualification of build increments and releases

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor or advanced qualification (Diploma) in Computer Science and/or Computer Engineering from an accredited institution

3+ years hands-on experience designing and developing production-level web applications based on object-oriented software languages and frameworks e.g. Java, JavaScript, Typescript, Spring Boot & VueJS.

Strong analytical, design and programming skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration

Experience in design and development for distributed service-oriented architectures and asynchronous messaging

Experience in integration of diverse systems in a service-oriented architecture

Tech Stack –

Java, Javascript, Typescript, Spring Boot, Storybook, VueJS, Vuex, Vuetify.

SQL databases – mySQL / PostGreSQL

Processes & Tools –

Agile methodologies – Scrum / JIRA

Git

Maven

Jenkins

Build & Test Automation for Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD)

ATTRIBUTES:

You’re a team player

You collaborate with, coach, learn from, and mentor fellow developers in programming, design, and architecture best practices and principles

You pride yourself on delivering high performing, testable and scalable software

You’re a lifelong student who takes balanced risks yet embraces failing fast in order to learn faster

Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions

Desires to improve and drive change that leads to higher quality and productivity for the whole team.

Desired Skills:

Software

Developer

SAM

Learn more/Apply for this position