Software Developer (SAM) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:
JOIN a highly talented software engineering team of a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions as their next Software Developer. Your role will demand involvement in the entire software development life cycle, building world-class User Experiences based on modern web application technologies. The ideal candidate must have a Bachelor or advanced qualification (Diploma) in Computer Science and/or Computer Engineering, and 3+ years’ hands-on experience designing and developing production-level web applications based
on object-oriented software languages and frameworks. Additionally, you will be required to have strong analytical, design and programming skills, and experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration.
DUTIES:
- Collaborate with stakeholders (clients, other developers, product managers, software
- architects) to define technical and functional requirements and specifications
- Translate requirements and specifications to implementable designs
- Contribute to planning and scheduling of build increments
- Lead implementation, integration and qualification of build increments and releases
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor or advanced qualification (Diploma) in Computer Science and/or Computer Engineering from an accredited institution
- 3+ years hands-on experience designing and developing production-level web applications based on object-oriented software languages and frameworks e.g. Java, JavaScript, Typescript, Spring Boot & VueJS.
- Strong analytical, design and programming skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration
- Experience in design and development for distributed service-oriented architectures and asynchronous messaging
- Experience in integration of diverse systems in a service-oriented architecture
Tech Stack –
- Java, Javascript, Typescript, Spring Boot, Storybook, VueJS, Vuex, Vuetify.
- SQL databases – mySQL / PostGreSQL
Processes & Tools –
- Agile methodologies – Scrum / JIRA
- Git
- Maven
- Jenkins
- Build & Test Automation for Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD)
ATTRIBUTES:
- You’re a team player
- You collaborate with, coach, learn from, and mentor fellow developers in programming, design, and architecture best practices and principles
- You pride yourself on delivering high performing, testable and scalable software
- You’re a lifelong student who takes balanced risks yet embraces failing fast in order to learn faster
- Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions
- Desires to improve and drive change that leads to higher quality and productivity for the whole team.
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Developer
- SAM