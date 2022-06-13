Junior Network Engineer (Contract)

3 to 6 month contract
As a Junior Network Engineer, you’ll work with the IT team to support and maintain the company’s networks. You will be responsible for installing new hardware, managing server configurations and maintenance of existing systems.
Requirements
- Good understanding of change control processes and the ability to log changes and present changes in CAB
- Good understanding of network monitoring, reporting, and alerting
- Good understanding of network routing and redundancy
- Good understanding of ITIL standards
- Practical experience in troubleshooting networks
- Practical experience in the application of ICT technologies to solve network problems
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively and must have a “can-do” attitude
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work with Fixed and mobile networking
- Ability to work well in a team – good team player
- Ability to oversee network changes and perform user acceptance testing (UAT)
- Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest
- Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships
- Good presentation skills.
- Good reporting Skills
- Excellent communication skills
Qualifications
- Network + (N+)
- Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
- Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- Networking
- N+