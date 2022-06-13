Junior Network Engineer (Contract)

3 to 6 month contract



As a Junior Network Engineer, you’ll work with the IT team to support and maintain the company’s networks. You will be responsible for installing new hardware, managing server configurations and maintenance of existing systems.

Requirements

Good understanding of change control processes and the ability to log changes and present changes in CAB

Good understanding of network monitoring, reporting, and alerting

Good understanding of network routing and redundancy

Good understanding of ITIL standards

Practical experience in troubleshooting networks

Practical experience in the application of ICT technologies to solve network problems

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively and must have a “can-do” attitude

Ability to work independently

Ability to work with Fixed and mobile networking

Ability to work well in a team – good team player

Ability to oversee network changes and perform user acceptance testing (UAT)

Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest

Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships

Good presentation skills.

Good reporting Skills

Excellent communication skills

Qualifications

Network + (N+)

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL

Desired Skills:

CCNA

Networking

N+

Learn more/Apply for this position