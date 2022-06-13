Lenovo Server Engineer: Sales at Mustek – Gauteng Midrand

Responsibilities:
-
Configurations for Lenovo Networking Equipment.
-
Servers
-
Storage.
- Energy.
- Client Quotations for the above.
- Solution design based on client requirements.
-
Assistance with tenders.
-
Assistance with Marketing including:
-
Product Presentations
-
Sales training to Partners.
- Price List.
- Proof concepts.
- Backup to Networking Team from time to time.
Qualification and Knowledge:
- A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience with IT equipment- Lenovo would be preferable but similar brands are acceptable.
- A solid background in IT. A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in working with the reseller community or within an IT Distribution company.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in marketing and sales within ICT industry
- Matric Certificate
- Diploma/ Degree in IT preferable
Skills and Knowledge:
- Good presentation skills
- Good problem solving/analytic skills
- Good relationship building skills
- Good general administration skills
- Good influencing/persuasion skills
- Strategy development skills
- Good negotiation skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Good organisational skills
- Good people and customer management skills
- Good management skills (managing people)
- Good conflict management skills
- Good networking skills
- Good creative skills/idea generation skills
- Sales orientated – Goal driven
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Product Specialist will be responsible to promote, sell and service Lenovo products.
Will provide pre/post sales support when required as well as provide training and advice.