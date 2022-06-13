Lenovo Server Engineer: Sales at Mustek – Gauteng Midrand

Responsibilities:

Configurations for Lenovo Networking Equipment.

Servers

Storage.

Energy.

Client Quotations for the above.

Solution design based on client requirements.

Assistance with tenders.

Assistance with Marketing including:

Product Presentations

Sales training to Partners.

Price List.

Proof concepts.

Backup to Networking Team from time to time.

Qualification and Knowledge:

A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience with IT equipment- Lenovo would be preferable but similar brands are acceptable.

A solid background in IT. A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in working with the reseller community or within an IT Distribution company.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in marketing and sales within ICT industry

Matric Certificate

Diploma/ Degree in IT preferable

Skills and Knowledge:

Good presentation skills

Good problem solving/analytic skills

Good relationship building skills

Good general administration skills

Good influencing/persuasion skills

Strategy development skills

Good negotiation skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good organisational skills

Good people and customer management skills

Good management skills (managing people)

Good conflict management skills

Good networking skills

Good creative skills/idea generation skills

Sales orientated – Goal driven

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Product Specialist will be responsible to promote, sell and service Lenovo products.

Will provide pre/post sales support when required as well as provide training and advice.

Learn more/Apply for this position