Lenovo Server Engineer: Sales at Mustek – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 13, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Configurations for Lenovo Networking Equipment.

  • Servers

  • Storage.

  • Energy.
  • Client Quotations for the above.
  • Solution design based on client requirements.

  • Assistance with tenders.

  • Assistance with Marketing including:

  • Product Presentations

  • Sales training to Partners.

  • Price List.
  • Proof concepts.
  • Backup to Networking Team from time to time.

Qualification and Knowledge:

  • A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience with IT equipment- Lenovo would be preferable but similar brands are acceptable.
  • A solid background in IT. A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in working with the reseller community or within an IT Distribution company.
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in marketing and sales within ICT industry
  • Matric Certificate
  • Diploma/ Degree in IT preferable

Skills and Knowledge:

  • Good presentation skills
  • Good problem solving/analytic skills
  • Good relationship building skills
  • Good general administration skills
  • Good influencing/persuasion skills
  • Strategy development skills
  • Good negotiation skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Good organisational skills
  • Good people and customer management skills
  • Good management skills (managing people)
  • Good conflict management skills
  • Good networking skills
  • Good creative skills/idea generation skills
  • Sales orientated – Goal driven

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Product Specialist will be responsible to promote, sell and service Lenovo products.
Will provide pre/post sales support when required as well as provide training and advice.

