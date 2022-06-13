Senior Network Engineer (Contract)

3 to 6 month contract

As a Senior Network Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the maintenance and support of our internal network infrastructure. You will provide technical advice to staff regarding hardware purchases and upgrades, as well as troubleshooting any issues that may arise with the IT infrastructure.

Requirements

5+ years of Network Management experience

Managing IT Technical support functions within a structure service management framework, like ITIL.

Detailed knowledge of a wide range of ICT products, systems, and services supporting the delivery of a Technical Quality Assurance function.

Deep knowledge in all areas of networking, including but not limited to LAN and WAN technologies, security, wireless and voice

Expert practical experience in the application of ICT technologies to solve network problems

Expert knowledge in troubleshooting large-scale networks

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively and must have a “can-do” attitude

Ability to work with Fixed and mobile networking

Providing senior networking expertise to the IT Operations team

The ability to work well in a team – good team player

Good business communication skills and very organized

Organizational and mentoring skills

Solid background in network administration and architecture

Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest

Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships

Good presentation skills.

Good reporting Skills

Handle multiple projects at the same time, while providing support to the team

Assistant management in decision-making by building financial business cases

Planning and organizing skills: ability to orchestrate and implements clear, efficient, and logical approaches to work and to manage assignments and objectives

Develop and maintain corporate IT policies and standards

Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability

Qualifications

Cisco Certified Network Professional Enterprise (CCNP Enterprise)

Cisco Certified Design Professional (CCDP)

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

CCNP

CCDP

