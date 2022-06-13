Senior Network Engineer (Contract)

3 to 6 month contract
As a Senior Network Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the maintenance and support of our internal network infrastructure. You will provide technical advice to staff regarding hardware purchases and upgrades, as well as troubleshooting any issues that may arise with the IT infrastructure.
Requirements
- 5+ years of Network Management experience
- Managing IT Technical support functions within a structure service management framework, like ITIL.
- Detailed knowledge of a wide range of ICT products, systems, and services supporting the delivery of a Technical Quality Assurance function.
- Deep knowledge in all areas of networking, including but not limited to LAN and WAN technologies, security, wireless and voice
- Expert practical experience in the application of ICT technologies to solve network problems
- Expert knowledge in troubleshooting large-scale networks
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively and must have a “can-do” attitude
- Ability to work with Fixed and mobile networking
- Providing senior networking expertise to the IT Operations team
- The ability to work well in a team – good team player
- Good business communication skills and very organized
- Organizational and mentoring skills
- Solid background in network administration and architecture
- Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest
- Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships
- Good presentation skills.
- Good reporting Skills
- Handle multiple projects at the same time, while providing support to the team
- Assistant management in decision-making by building financial business cases
- Planning and organizing skills: ability to orchestrate and implements clear, efficient, and logical approaches to work and to manage assignments and objectives
- Develop and maintain corporate IT policies and standards
- Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability
Qualifications
- Cisco Certified Network Professional Enterprise (CCNP Enterprise)
- Cisco Certified Design Professional (CCDP)
- Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- WAN
- CCNP
- CCDP