Software Engineer (Data Focus) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Requirements :

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering plus 3+ years relevant previous experience

Automated testing

Data architecture

Java

Vertica SQL and analytics

Elastic search

Maven

Jenkins

Linux

Docker

Grafana

Kibana

Python (Notebooks for performance tests)

OpenTracing (Jaeger)

Benefits

Telecommunications

IP networking

Dimensional modelling

Semantic versioning

